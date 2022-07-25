What We Do in the Shadows closed out San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H programming Sunday with a preview of this week’s “ Night Market” episode and a lively discussion among the cast and creative team of what to expect this season. S howrunner Paul Simms and writer Stefani Robinson teased that not only are we getting that Blade-inspired night club as the focal point, but also a “full- on vampire wedding.”

Whose wedding remains to be seen— and cast panelists Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén , Mark Proksch, and Kristen Schaal weren’t spilling any details. Of course we’re hoping that Nandor finally sees marriage potential in Guillermo as he’s leaving his shadow, but no matter what happens there, the familiar really gets to step out on his own path this season, something showcased on this week’s episode. We won’t go into too many spoilers but there’s a key scene (which was in a trailer!) where we got to see Nandor and Guillermo go toe to toe with swords.

During the panel Guillén shared with the audience how he and Novak prepared for the scene. “T hat was, I think, the biggest stunt to date, ” he said. “Kayvan and I got a lot of hours of training with that sword. And in the middle of winter were rehearsing in his apartment over and over. And it just cool. It just makes it all come together—”

Advertisement

Novak chimed in, “A lot of hours of twiddling my sword and playing with my sword and putting my sword up against Harvey’s sword. It was a lot of fun.”



Guillén expressed his excitement on showcasing more of his Van Helsing family fighting skills with his favorite action moments thus far. “I came up with plancha.” he said of his finishing move last season. “And if you know, you know. So I think plancha was really fun. But I like the seriousness and the intensity of that scene with Nandor because that line has become one of my favorite lines, like, ‘The only reason you’re alive is because I let you live.’ It became so intense that it made for a better, explosive stunt scene. And then this [scene in the] N ight M arket, just because of the market itself, was up there as well.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save $49 Apple TV 4K Clear and crisp TV

The apps are intuitive, the playback is crystal clear, and the newly redesigned remote finally works like it’s supposed to: as a TV remote. Buy for $130 at Amazon Advertisement

W hen it comes to the tension that’s built up between Nandor and “ Gizmo,” the fighting certainly shows it off— but, as Guillén discussed, this season will show that Guillermo is moving past it in some ways. “We’ve all been in love with someone from far away that we don’t to have the courage to say anything. And so, like, being Guillermo was like we’ve all been a Guillermo, ” he said. “I think that he’s now realizing that it’s putting himself first and this season he’s had enough. But the only reason he stays is because there’s a child now in the house full of vampires who are, you know, in their own way, maternal, but have not had to do this for hundreds of years in any sort of way. So I think it really resonates with him because he does say that line: ‘ My mom worked a lot when I was little and I had to spend a lot of time by myself and no kids should have to go through that.’ ”

Showrunner Simms elaborated. “Speaking of love, coming up for the rest of the season, we will be talking about Guillermo’s chosen chosen family members, the vampires, and we’ll meet Guillermo’s real family and get some real insight.”



Advertisement

Fans will no doubt be excited to see who will be showing up to play the extended De La Cruz vampire hunting family—and Guillén is very excited for viewers to meet them. “R epresentation matters, ” he said to rapturous applause. “You know, you want to see yourself on screen. And that does make a difference, especially with such a specific genre like we have— it’ s comedy, but it’ s goth and it’ s dark and it’ s dark comedy, and you don’t see a lot of Latinos in that world. So I gladly will be one of what will hopefully be many. ”

What We Do in The Shadows airs Tuesdays on FX and streams on Hulu the next day .

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.