Our beloved vampires (and one bodyguard/ familiar) might be in a rough spot after the events of What We Do in the Shadows season three, but fans of the FX show have much to rejoice about. Seasons five and six are on the way, and season four is just around the corner, debuting July 12.

io9 attended a press conference with other outlets earlier today, all about the show so far and what to expect from season four. No spoilers here, obviously, just some fun (and silly) facts that we picked up from the panel, which included executive producers and writers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson, as well as Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Mark Proksch (previously Colin Robinson, now “Baby Colin”), and Kristen Schaal (the Guide).

Before we dive in, here’s the synopsis of season four: “In the shocking season three finale, Nandor, Guillermo, and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson—aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse—and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others. With such terrifying locations as the secret supernatural Night Market, the Jersey Pine Barrens, and a wedding altar, and with more strange beasts, surprising guest stars and tap dancing than ever, season four of What We Do in the Shadows continues to make the case for blood and comedy. And this time with just a touch of home renovation.”