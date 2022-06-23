The new trailer has just been released for the season 4 premiere of the hit vampire mockumentary comedy, What We Do In The Shadows, and it promises a season that’s sillier and more absurd than ever. Based on the film by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement, and adapted for American television by Clement, the show has been a massive success, with 10 Emmy nominations and critical acclaim for both the actors and writers. It has, additionally, been renewed for seasons 5 and 6 ahead of the season 4 premiere.

At the end of season 3 we saw two of the four vampires (plus one haggard familiar/bodyguard) trapped in coffins, heading for the old world. In the season 4 trailer, however, all vampires are back on Staten Island (presumably) and living it up. Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) has opened a nightclub, Lazslo (Matt Berry) has taken over parenting the baby Colin Robinson (previously, Mark Proksch) with the intent of making him “the most interesting man in the world,” and Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novakis) trying to find love in all the wrong places. And poor Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is just trying to hold it all together.

I was already excited about this season, but the trailer promises some incredible antics, tension, and hapless romance. I’m not holding my breath for a Nandermo kiss this season, but maybe this is laying the groundwork for Nandor to realize that the love of his after life has been by his side for ten years.

What We Do In The Shadows season 4 will premiere on July 12 on Hulu.

