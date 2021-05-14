Image : Amazon

Well, it’s that time of year again folks. Once again, Amazon’s annual sales event for which the already stupidly rich corporation is made even richer is upon us.

Advertisement

No formal date has yet been set for Amazon Prime Day 2021, but we do have a fairly good idea of when it’s likely to take place—we’ll get to that in a minute. For the mercifully uninitiated, first of all, good for you. Prime Day is effectively Amazon’s own personal Black Friday event, and this year it’s looking like it’s slated to take place around summer. There are deals to be had, for sure. But should you care? Read on for a crash course on the event.

So, what is Prime Day?

Again, it’s like Black Friday but...not that. It’s always a multi-day affair, and you’ll be able to find steep savings on many products through things like limited-time flash deals. Because Amazon is the everything marketplace, deals are pretty all over the place. If you’re looking for a specific thing, like a certain computer model, you might hold off for a reliable sale window from that retailer (typically those crop up around the holidays).

If you’re less picky about a specific thing that you need or want, you might be able to find a great deal. But you also might have to keep checking back to find it.

Does this have anything to do with NFTs or Dogecoin?

No. God.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

At present, that’s unconfirmed, though we know for sure that it’s set to take place before the end of the second quarter. Amazon has yet to give us an official date, but rumor has it that we’re looking at sometime in June.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Can you even find good deals?

Well, that depends. If you’re looking for sweet deals on Amazon-specific products, like an Echo Dot, you’re going to find those gadgets at a steal. But again, the savings on non-Amazon products can be a little chaotic.

Advertisement

Are there any non-Amazon products I can expect to be discounted?

Well, since you asked, may I point you to Gizmodo’s coverage of the worst deals from last year? As I said, absolute chaos.

Advertisement

How do I avoid getting suckered into a bad deal?

Reviews can be misleading, so be wary. One option is to install an extension like Fakespot, which can help flag counterfeits and fake reviews. Another option is CamelCamelCamel, which tracks the price history of products on Amazon so you’ll be able to tell whether that “deal” is really a steal.

Advertisement

Should I skip Prime Day?

Well, yes. Amazon is a massive corporation that made Jeff Bezos the world’s richest man, and yet the company is constantly under fire for labor atrocities and union-busting. And then there’s that whole thing about the platform getting caught for selling literal trash. Not great!

Advertisement

Can you maybe plan to snag a few deals on smart home gadgets and probably a mountain of other shit you do not actually need? Yes, you most certainly can. But I don’t think you’ll be missing too much if you skip it this year. Your bank account will certainly thank you, at the very least.