Photo: AP

One of the most high-profile neo-Nazi groups in the country, the Traditionalist Worker Party, is completely disintegrating in the wake of a truly humiliating, somewhat incestuous sex scandal involving its founder and Charlottesville rally organizer Matthew Heimbach and his spokesperson and web administrator, David Parrott.



On Tuesday, the Southern Poverty Law Center shed some light on the circumstances behind Heimbach’s arrest this week for alleged battery, intimidation, strangulation, and domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child, all in the southern Indiana trailer park where the Heimbach and Parrott families both apparently lived. Apparently, Heimbach had been sleeping with Parrott’s wife Jessica Parrott, though they claimed the affair was now over. According to police reports obtained by the SPLC, Parrott said he set up a sort of sting to determine whether the cheating had in fact ceased.

This ill-advised plot involved Parrott spying on his wife and Heimbach meeting in the Parrotts’ trailer at midnight from atop a box, which was apparently unsuitable for his overall mass and promptly broke. Parrott told police that a confrontation ensued in which his wife and Heimbach assaulted him, with Heimbach choking him unconscious at least twice. Brooke Heimbach also said that Heimbach attacked her during the incident.

Making this weird neo-Nazi sex and abuse scandal all the more disturbing, Parrott is Brooke Heimbach’s stepfather from a previous marriage, meaning this all involves legal relatives. Additionally, Parrott was an outspoken detractor of “cuckolds,” a group he now seems to have involuntarily joined. All four Heimbachs and Parrotts involved told the cops their profession was “white nationalist,” which really just speaks volumes for the whole movement.

In any case, what happened next was a lesson in not pissing off your webmaster. Parrott quit the party, telling the Daily Beast on Wednesday that the situation had become a “white trash circus,” and proceeded to wipe the TWP’s online presence and membership archives clean:

After he announced his resignation to the SPLC on Tuesday, the TWP website went offline. Parrott claimed he’d pulled the site in order to destroy TWP membership data in anticipation of people leaving the group en masse. “I guaranteed that all our membership data was destroyed because of lot of concern with people’s information being caught in this white trash circus,” he told The Daily Beast. “All the information is destroyed and everybody’s personal information is protected.”

“I’m done,” Parrott told the SPLC. “I’m out. SPLC has won. [David] Parrott is out of the game. Y’all have a nice life.”



Heimbach has since been released on $1,000 bail, per the Washington Post,

but apparently has either been unable to undo Parrott’s web rampage or has more immediately relevant short-term priorities like mustering a legal defense. The TWP website remains offline as of Wednesday night.

All in all, just a fantastic yarn involving some neo-Nazis, bizarre sexual proclivities, a failed amateur SD operation in a trailer park, and a well-deserved “404 Not Found” message. Cue the Yakety Sax.

[The Daily Beast/SPLC]

