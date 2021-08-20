At this point, we all know who framed Roger Rabbit. We’ve watched and rewatched the live-action/cartoon hybrid murder mystery ever since Who Framed Roger Rabbit? premiered back in 1988. In fact, even though Disney calls it a “cult-favorite, ” I think it’s more accurate to say it’s simply many people’s favorite movie—which is why I know so many people will be thrilled to upgrade their copies to 4K. (It was Judge Doom, by the way.)



For those too young to remember, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is a send up of 1940s noir films , where half the cast is made up of slapstick cartoon characters, both original and from the Warner Bros.’ Looney Toons and Disney stables. It was mind-blowing to see Bugs Bunny and Mickey Mouse share a scene together at the time (honestly, it still kind of is) but the movie’s real strength is the odd couple relationship between detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) who must prove Roger Rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer) didn’t murder Toontown mogul Marvin Acme for having an affair with his sultry wife Jessica (voiced by Kathleen Turner).

The Ultra HD disc comes complete with a new 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos audio track and these extras:



Filmmakers’ Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman, and Ken Ralston.

– View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman, and Ken Ralston. Three Roger Rabbit Shorts – Includes “Tummy Trouble,” “Roller Coaster Rabbit,” and “Trail Mix-Up.”



– Includes “Tummy Trouble,” “Roller Coaster Rabbit,” and “Trail Mix-Up.” Deleted Scene: The Pig Head Sequence – Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis.

– Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis. Who Made Roger Rabbit – A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit.

– A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit. Before and After – Split-screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators, and the special effects.

– Split-screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators, and the special effects. Toon Stand-Ins – Watch as the cast rehearses with life-size stand-ins for the toons.

– Watch as the cast rehearses with life-size stand-ins for the toons. Behind the Ears: The True Story of Roger Rabbit – An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.

– An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary. On Set! Benny the Cab – The making of a scene from the movie.

Owners of the Blu-ray might notice none of these extras are new, and in fact, the disc seems to be missing “Toontown Confidential” pop-up video, which displays facts about the film while you watch. It’s the price you pay for 4K, I guess, but it could technically be on the “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” steelbook set sold exclusively at Best Buy, which has this incredible cover:

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? comes to 4K Ultra HD on December 7.



