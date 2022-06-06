Wildfires have been wreaking havoc over the past few weeks, as several fires—like the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in New Mexico—continue to burn. Greece is currently battling another wildfire that began on Saturday in the area surrounding Athens, and it is only one of the 61 different wildfires that were active in Greece on Saturday, according to Deputy Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Evangelos Tournas, who was quoted in AP News.

The official cause of the fire has not been determined, but it has been spreading across the populated suburbs to the east and south of the Athens city center, with evacuations in those areas underway.