19 Winning Wildlife Photos Show Moments of Heartbreak, Wonder, and Extreme Survival

London’s Natural History Museum has revealed the winners of its annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, and this year’s collection is absolutely stupendous. Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Chosen from nearly 50,000 entries (49,957 to be exact), these photos—capturing creatures from the bottom of the sea to the edge of a desert cliff—showcase the beauty, complexity, and tragedy of the natural world. They also showcase the harm our own species has done to Earth’s wild places, as well as the efforts to which wildlife goes to take advantage of human doings. Without further ado, check out the winning photos of 2023.