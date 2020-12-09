We come from the future
You Can Finally Play the Classic Nokia Snake Game on Your Apple Watch and iPhone

andrewliszewski
Andrew Liszewski
Apps
AppsWidgetsNokiaRetroGamesVideo GamesSnakeApp Craft Studio
Illustration for article titled You Can Finally Play the Classic Nokia iSnake/i Game on Your Apple Watch and iPhone
Illustration: App Craft Studio

A month ago, when we first covered App Craft Studio’s Retro Widget that gave the iPhone and Apple Watch a Nokia make-under using iOS 14's widget tools, we lamented that for two bucks it should have included Nokia’s classic Snake game, too. A month later, Retro Widget has been updated and our wishes have come true: Snake is now playable on both the iPhone and Apple Watch.

As part of the update, Retro Widget has been renamed Retro Widget 2 with a new icon in the App Store, but it includes the same functionality as the original—namely using widgets to make your modern devices look like a classic Nokia 3310 cellphone. The functionality was limited, aside from displaying battery life and signal strength using old-school pixelated graphics, which made paying two bucks for a sight gag kind of a hard sell.

Gif: App Craft Studio
Retro Widget 2, on the other hand, totally justifies its $2 price tag with a series of iOS 14 widgets that let you play Snake, quite possibly the first justification for carrying a cellphone with you everywhere. The game plays the same—your simple goal is to guide a snake around the screen to gobble up power-ups that extend its length without crossing your own body—but instead of a keypad the iPhone lets you play with gestures while the Apple Watch version lets you play by rotating the Digital Crown.

If you bought the original version, Retro Widget 2 is a free upgrade and finally worth putting back on your mobile devices. I can’t imagine I’m the only person who bought the original only to delete it a few days later once the novelty worn off. The new version, however, is a keeper.

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

