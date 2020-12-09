Illustration : App Craft Studio

A month ago, when we first covered App Craft Studio’s Retro Widget that gave the iPhone and Apple Watch a Nokia make- under using iOS 14's widget tools, we lamented that for two bucks it should have included Nokia’s classic Snake game, too. A month later, Retro Widget has been updated and our wishes have come true: Snake is now playable on both the iPhone and Apple Watch.

As part of the update, Retro Widget has been renamed Retro Widget 2 with a new icon in the App Store, but it includes the same functionality as the original— namely using widgets to make your modern devices look like a classic Nokia 3310 cellphone. The functionality was limited, aside from displaying battery life and signal strength using old-school pixelated graphics, which made paying two bucks for a sight gag kind of a hard sell.

Gif : App Craft Studio

Retro Widget 2, on the other hand, totally justifies its $2 price tag with a series of iOS 14 widgets that let you play Snake, quite possibly the first justification for carrying a cellphone with you everywhere. The game plays the same—your simple goal is to guide a snake around the screen to gobble up power-ups that extend its length without crossing your own body—but instead of a keypad the iPhone lets you play with gestures while the Apple Watch version lets you play by rotating the Digital Crown.



If you bought the original version, Retro Widget 2 is a free upgrade and finally worth putting back on your mobile devices. I can’t imagine I’m the only person who bought the original only to delete it a few days later once the novelty worn off. The new version, however, is a keeper.