You Can Now Pre-Register for the Chance to Pre-Order the Sony PS5

Yes, you read that correctly. Sony announced yesterday that some lucky individuals who pre-register on the PlayStation website will be the first to pre-order one PS5 Console or one PS5 Digital Edition at some undisclosed date in the future. Sony has yet to announce the price of the PS5, and hopefully, it will before it sends out pre-order invitations. Sony also hasn’t said how many invites it will send out among those who pre-register.



Also , Sony will have other PS5 accessories available for pre-order as well, and they’ll be limited to two per each accessory. They include the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset, Media remote, and HD Camera. Quantities are limited per PSN ID per transaction.

In addition to limiting the number of people who will be able to pre-order a PS5, the lucky people who are selected will have a limited window of time to do it. “Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis,” said Sony. If you miss that window of time, you miss your opportunity and your invitation will be given to the next person in line who pre-registered.

And that’s not the only caveat. Not only is this invitation open only to existing PlayStation customers with a PlayStation Online ID, but Sony says it will select who it wants to “invite” to pre-order a PS5 based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities.” So it sounds like if your controller has been gathering dust for a while or you’ve only played one game ever on your PS4, your chances of getting to pre-order are slim.

Also, pre-orders will only be available to individuals who have a U.S. shipping address. “Any orders that contain a non-US based address will be cancelled,” said Sony.

All of that should reduce the number of people buying to flip for a higher price on Craigslist, but its also a lot to ask people to pre-order, or even pre-register to pre-order, without telling them the price first. Recent rumors point to the PS5 costing $500, but that has yet to be confirmed. In a May 2020 interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said the PS5's price would be geared toward the “best possible value proposition,” rather than the “lowest price.” Hopefully, it won’t be as expensive as the PS3 when it released, which was $600, but don’t expect it to be as cheap as the PS4.

And while the next generation of consoles will tout some serious graphics this time around, and will finally make the transition to SSD storage, it’s still questionable what big-name titles will be available at launch. So far, the biggest game that will launch during Holiday 2020 is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales—yet that not been confirmed to launch when the console itself launches. Assuming there are no delays in shipping the game, it’s possible it could ship at the same time as the console. As of now, the only games confirmed to launch alongside the PS5 are Astro’s Playroom (coming pre-loaded on PS5) and Fortnite. Other games like Horizon Forbidden West and Gotham Knights won’t be arriving until 2021. (Although, how could anyone not be excited about Bugsnax.)

Many PS4 games will be backward compatible with the PS5, but without a killer list of new games to shepherd the PS5's arrival, there isn’t much of a reason to pre-order—or pre-register to pre-order—right now. Not enough new games to take advantage of all that awesome hardware.