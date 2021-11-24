Churchill, Manitoba, is a staging ground of sorts for polar bears. The bears hang tight there, waiting for sea ice to form on Hudson Bay each winter so that they can go for a hunt for seals.

While they wait, a lucky few people get to visit with them each year via organized tours. And now, one tour operator will allow them to do so in an electric “tundra buggy.” Frontiers North Adventures have created an electric vehicle fit for the sub-Arctic.

The new vehicle is a relatively small contribution on a global scale to reducing emissions. But in a world where every ton of carbon dioxide not dumped in the atmosphere matters, the new tundra buggy is a benefit. It shows EVs can work just about anywhere, which is good news for the polar bears whose continued existence banks on humanity to get its shit together.