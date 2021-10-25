If you’ve ever had a hard time finding a place to get your Samsung phone repaired, Best Buy has some good news: I t will soon begin offering authorized repairs starting later this year.

Following an initial pilot program that saw Best Buy offering repair service for Samsung phones at select locations, today Samsung announced that it’s partnering with Best Buy to offer official repairs at over 100 retail stores by Samsung-certified Geek Squad agents.

Just like you’d expect from a first-party repair service, Best Buy will be using genuine Samsung repair parts, with the ability to provide same-day repairs for most non-foldable Samsung phones (e.g. Galaxy S phones, but not Galaxy Z-series devices).

Best Buy says it will even be able to service devices that are in or out of warranty, with the repairs ranging from front and back screen replacements to battery replacements, and even port and camera repairs. The general list of eligible devices for repair at Best Buy locations includes Galaxy S phones from the Galaxy S8 and up, or Galaxy Note phones from the Galaxy Note 8 and up. And starting in early November, you’ll even be able to get your foldable Galaxy Z-series phone service, though you’ll have to leave it with Best Buy instead of being able to get something fixed right away.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear if Best Buy will be able to offer screen replacements or screen protector replacements for Samsung’s foldable phones, which is a service I could have really used last year when I tried to find a way to get rid of the bubbles trapped beneath my Z Fold2's protective film. Gizmodo has reached out to Samsung for more information, and we will update the story if we hear back.

Regardless, with official Samsung stores being vastly outnumbered by Apple stores and the level of customer support and repair service available at Apple’s Genius Bars, making it easier for Samsung phone owners to book appointments for routine repairs is a great change that should help to keep your device up and running both now and in the future.

T o make an appointment yourself, you can book one using Samsung’s online service request form here.