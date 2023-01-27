10 Genre Directors Whose Fathers Are Also Genre Directors

With Infinity Pool, which just premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Brandon Cronenberg has further established himself as a genre filmmaker to watch. Of course, no matter how successful he becomes, he’ll always have the novelty factor of being David Cronenberg’s son—and as a director who chose a familiar career, he’s not alone.



Here’s a list of genre directors whose fathers (Hollywood being what it is, it’s all fathers; here’s hoping future generations will change that) also left their marks as genre filmmakers, making the creation of sci-fi, fantasy, and horror movies a true family affair.