Recently, TikTok has become obsessed with nepotism babies. For the uninitiated, a nepotism baby is someone working in Hollywood right now who has some sort of family connection to the industry—usually famous parents. The idea of “nepotism babies” also opens up an interesting conversation about the world of the Hollywood elite. Do nepo babies deserve their fame? Should we be more critical of them? Are they even all that talented? Who’s to say.



I am deeply fascinated by the world of nepotism babies because sometimes they are actually hard to spot, until you see their parents have their own separate Wikipedia page. They are also a group of people who have probably never heard the word “no” before, which means they likely have attained an ethereal level of confidence that I will never even dream of knowing.

Anyway, using their Instagram metrics to my advantage, here’s a list of 17 nepotism babies in Hollywood today based on how good they are are nabbing followers online.