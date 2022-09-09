The U.S. Postal Service just released a majestic, glittery, and fabulous new stamp to commemorate the Webb Telescope, the most powerful space-based observatory ever built. The new addition is a reminder of the many striking stamps that have celebrated U.S. achievements in space over the past seven decades.

The new stamp, issued on Thursday, features an artist’s illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope soaring against a backdrop of illuminated stars, the Milky Way Galaxy, and the Earth and Moon.



“I am excited to add this beautiful stamp to our collection, as we watch from the ground as humanity’s newest and most capable telescope unlocks the greatest secrets of our cosmos that have been waiting to be revealed since the beginning of time,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said in a statement.

Throughout history, the major achievements of spaceflight have often been marked by small adhesive pieces of paper. Depictions of iconic NASA missions have adorned U.S. postage stamps over the years, honoring the space agency’s many achievements and innovations.