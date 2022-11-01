It’s never a bad time to be a fan of Lupita Nyong’o—an actor so powerful she won an Oscar for her feature debut in 2013's 12 Years a Slave, and went on to appear in the Star Wars sequels and Marvel’s Black Panther films. But fans of Nyong’o’s horror work are getting a special treat today, since she’s just been named the star of A Quiet Place: Day One.

We’ve seen Nyong’o battle zombies (in Little Children) and, well, a creepy version of herself (in Jordan Peele’s Us—in a dual role that realllly should’ve earned her at least an Oscar nomination, if not her second statuette), but we’re especially excited to see what this expressive performer can do in a world where people have to remain as silent as possible. Deadline broke the news that she’s in final negotiations to star , and reminds us that A Quiet Place: Day One is a spinoff of John Krasinski’s blockbuster sci-fi series—not the third installment in the main series, though that movie i s also in the works—and will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (who made the startlingly good 2021 Nicolas Cage movie Pig), based on a Krasinski idea. Plot details are unknown, but that title strongly suggests it’ll be set on the day those vicious, hearing-sensitive aliens arrived on Earth.

A Quiet Place: Day One is due out March 8, 2024. Imminent Marvel smash hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, featuring Nyong’o as Nakia, is out November 11.

