Masks

Masks: One of many popular games using the “Powered by the Apocalypse” rule system, Masks utilizes multiple-choice “playbooks” instead of typical character sheets. This system allows players to easily jump right into playing their character, with all the rules, actions, and choices spelled out for them in a simple fashion right in their personal playbook. For fans of the superhero genre, or anyone looking for a fun story to pick up and play, Masks is a great place to start.