Chocolate- loving vampires walk among us! The tragic, mallowy tale of charmed kingdoms chills! All this silly spookiness and more has been going on across five years of Ahoy Comics’ Edgar Allan Poe horror anthologies, as Mark Russell and Peter Snejberg’s breakfast cereal monster tales have given a gothic twist to sugary classics —and now they’re being collected all in one place.



After years following the tales of the Marquis de Cocoa and his Vampiric wife, as well as the horrifying likes of the Frankenberries (here the lords Franken Cherrie and his brother Beau), Captain Crunch (the sinister Captain Crackle), and more, io9 is excited to give you a first look at Cereal, the anthology collection that will pair all of Russell and Snejberg’s prior stories in the cereal monsters universe with three new tales to act as a sugar-rich climax to the narrative.

“Monsters play such an expansive role in our collective conscience, being used for everything from giving face to our deepest fears to selling us breakfast cereal,” Russell said in a press release provided to io9. “This book looks at monsters from every angle at once. It sees them as we are—as cartoonish but scary, as comical, and yet, still sad.”

Cereal is set to hit shelves just in time for Halloween later this year, on October 12.

