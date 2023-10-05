Dave Filoni Says Ahsoka Season 2 Isn't Locked In... Yet

American Horror Stories heralds its return. Diane Kruger teases David Cronenberg’s next movie, The Shrouds. Could They Live make a comeback? Plus, James Gunn offers a Superman: Legacy production update. To me, my spoilers!



The Shrouds

During a recent interview with Variety, star Diane Kruger stated she believes The Shrouds to be David Cronenberg’s “most personal film” since 1979's The Brood.

We just finished filming it. I think it might be his most personal film, because it talks about him and the passing of his wife. I was very emotional making it, because I knew it was so close to him and he was a little bit detached because of it. I could feel him being so vulnerable. I hope it’s going to be great.

They Live, Part II

They Live producer Sandy King hinted “there might be” a sequel in development during a recent interview with Comic Book.

[A They Live remake] is a little like watching CNN now, isn’t it? I think that if you stay tuned, you might actually see something before too long. There might be.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two has been rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, some suggestive material and brief strong language.” [Film Ratings]

Rebel Moon

Zach Snyder’s Rebel Moon has also been rated PG-13 “or “strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material and partial nudity.” [Comic Book]

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has additionally been rated PG-13 for “sci-fi violence and some language.” [Comic Book]

Superman: Legacy

In a recent Threads post, James Gunn stated “most future DC projects will be shot largely in London,” though Superman: Legacy will be “shot in many places across the world” with a “home base in Atlanta.”

The Strangers Trilogy

Entertainment Weekly has our first looks at Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez in Renny Harlin’s The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Doctor Jekyll

The resurrected Hammer Studios has finally released a full trailer for Doctor Jekyll starring Eddie Izzard.

DOCTOR JEKYLL: Official Trailer | Hammer Films

The Loch Ness Horror

A crew searching for a missing submarine come face-to-face with the Loch Ness Monster and its detachable parasites in the trailer for The Loch Ness Horror, coming to DVD and digital this November 17.

THE LOCH NESS HORROR - TRAILER - 2O23

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Dave Filoni stated a second season of Ahsoka at Disney+ has yet to be “locked” during a recent interview with Deadline.

Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet.

Ghosts

Den of Geek reports a Christmas episode of the BBC’s Ghosts will air sometime later this year as an addendum to its fifth and final season.

American Horror Stories

Finally, a teaser reveals American Horror Stories will return for a four-episode Halloween event this October 6 on Hulu.

American Horror Stories Season 3 “Ferocious” Teaser (HD) AHS Spinoff

