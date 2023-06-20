This is Opera One

Opera One is part of a much broader effort to meet consumers’ changing needs online. The last major disruption to web browsing was the introduction of tabs in 1998. Since then, using the internet has moved from an occasional activity to an all-day-long part of modern life. Right now, your web browser is basically a box that lets you look at websites. Opera and its competitors want to change that, and turn your browser into a more versatile tool that allows developers to expand what’s possible on the web, and lets users build a custom portal tailored to their needs. There’s a big shift happening, and over the next year, you’re going to see the companies who make web browsers experiment with bold new visions of what it means to be online.