An Artist Used a Drone to Photograph Rarely Seen ICE Detention Centers

An Artist Used a Drone to Photograph Rarely Seen ICE Detention Centers

Imperial Regional Detention Facility, Calexico, California.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project

Unfortunately, it’s not hard to find information about the disturbing, unhealthy, and inhumane conditions that immigrants face in ICE detention centers, many of which are privately-owned. It is, however, more complicated to find photos of these detention centers. Access to photographers is often not on the table.

David Taylor, an artist and professor at the University of Arizona, thought of an innovative way to get around the facilities’ iron grip on cameras: He decided to use a drone to photograph the ICE detention centers from the sky.

The result was a series of impactful photos of the centers from a perspective that’s normally not available to the public. Gizmodo spoke to Taylor about his photographs, which you can check out in the slides ahead, and asked him what his reaction was when he starting see the first ones coming in.

“That the for-profit prison system is an industrial landscape,” he said.

Taylor says his work has dealt with border spaces for the last 20 years.

Eloy, Detention Center, Eloy, Arizona.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
His recent projects frame the border as a sensor delivering real-time information about far removed places marked by walls and ports of entry.

Eloy, Detention Center, Eloy, Arizona.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
“[I’m] interested in how the Border Security Industrial Complex and by extension the Prison Industrial Complex intersect with those ideas,” Taylor said.

La Palma Correctional Center, Eloy, Arizona.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
“Viewed in that way, the ICE detention centers located throughout the United States are a manifestation of border space.”

La Palma Correctional Center, Eloy Arizona.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
Taylor said this was his first time using a drone for his work.

Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex, Florence, Arizona.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
He has never received complaints from ICE or the centers about his photographs.

San Luis Regional Detention and Support Center, San Luis, Arizona.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
Although interior access to the centers is difficult to obtain, Taylor says the facilities are clearly visible on Google Maps.

East Hidalgo Detention Center, La Villa, Texas.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
They can also be located on the websites of the prison corporations and on ICE’s own website.

East Hidalgo Detention Center, La Villa, Texas.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
Taylor said it is not illegal to take photos of these facilities with a drone.

South Texas Family Residential Center, Dilley, Texas.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
What he hopes the public can learn: “The United States maintains a vast system of incarceration in which migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers are detained for profit.”

IAH Federal Detention Center, Livingston, Texas.
Photo: David Taylor, University of Arizona School of Art, Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project
