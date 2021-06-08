Anime Legend Yoko Kanno Will Return to Compose Netflix's Cowboy Bebop

The stars of Cowboy Bebop bop to their soundtrack. Screenshot : Netflix

I mean... you can’t do Cowboy Bebop without wanting to jam, right?



Announced during Netflix’s Geeked event today , Yoko Kanno will return to create the soundtrack for Netflix and Javier Grillo-Marxuach’s new live-action take on Shinichiro Watanabe’s bounty hunting sci-fi adventure Cowboy Bebop. A side from composing the beloved anime series’ soundtrack including the iconic opening title theme “Tank!”, Kanno i s behind the scores for Vision of Escaflowne, Ghost in the Shell: Standalone Complex, Turn A Gundam, Macross Plus, and more.

The announcement video, featuring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, seemingly in partial costume as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively, gave us a tiny glimpse of just how they will appear on the show as they jam out to Kanno’s incredible bop of an opening theme.

Cowboy Bebop hits Netflix this f all.

