Guillermo del Toro waxes lyrical about what he’d do with At the Mountains of Madness. The cast of Dune: The Sisterhood keeps growing. Plus, what’s to come on the series finale of Stargirl, and The Boys casts a mysterious figure. Spoilers, go!



At the Mountains of Madness

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Guillermo del Toro revealed he’s had conversations with Phil Tippet (Mad God) to rework his canceled adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness into a stop-motion animated feature.

I said it would be ideal to do Mountains of Madness as stop-motion. You watch the animation in a more rapturous way than live action. It’s almost a hypnotic act, and the relationship to the story becomes more intimate in that way.

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Paramount+ has released a new poster for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Avatar: The Way of Water

The cast and crew of Avatar discuss returning to the franchise thirteen years later in a new Way of Water featurette.

Avatar: The Way of Water | IMAX Featurette

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

An uncharacteristically wistful Quantumania trailer from Brazil Comic Con takes a somber look back at the Ant-Man franchise.

The Legacy of Ant-Man | Brazil Comic Con Special Look

New Gods: Yang Jian

The exiled former god Yang Jian carves out a new living as a bounty hunter in the trailer for New Gods: Yang Jian, coming to theaters January 23.

NEW GODS: YANG JIAN | Official English Trailer

The 12 Slays of Christmas

After unwrapping figurines of Full Moon Features’ most popular characters, “a trio of lovely young ladies” swap stories with “a sinister old man” inside his gothic manor in the trailer for The 12 Slays of Christmas.

12 Slays Of Christmas | Official Trailer | Full Moon Features

Dune: The Sisterhood

Deadline reports Mark Strong, Jade Anouka and Chris Mason have joined the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood. Strong has been cast as Emperor Javicco Corrino, “a man from a great line of war-time Emperors, who is called upon to govern the Imperium and manage a fragile peace,” while Anouka has been cast as Sister Theodosia,” a talented and ambitious acolyte who harbors “ a dangerous secret about her past.” Mason will play Keiran Atreides, “a Swordmaster to a Great House whose ambition to live up to his family name is disrupted when he forms an unexpected connection to a member of the royal family.”

The Boys

TV Line reports Rosemarie DeWitt has been cast as Hughie’s currently unnamed mother in the fourth season of The Boys. The outlet additionally reports Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight have been cast in undisclosed roles.

The Penguin

The Illuminerdi has word The Penguin is looking to recast the role of Don Salvatore Maroni from the “uncredited extra” alleged to have played the role in The Batman.

The Trenches

Deadline reports FX has ordered The Trenches, a pilot for an animated half-hour from Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods, Daredevil) about “a modern family of monsters hunters.”

Ghosts

TV Line has our first look at Superstore’s Nichole Sakura in the January 5 episode of Ghosts.

Kung Fu

Delta comes for Nicky in the trailer for the February 8 episode of Kung Fu.

Kung Fu 3x09 Promo

Stargirl

Finally, Courtney and the JSA must stop not only the Ultra-Humanite’s brain in Starman’s body, but also Dragon Lord’s brain in the Ultra-Humanite’s body—as well as rescue as Pat from being buried alive— in the trailer for next week’s series’ finale of Stargirl. Don’t miss it!

Stargirl 3x13 Promo “The Reckoning” (Series Finale)

