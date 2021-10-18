During Apple’s fall ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday, the company announced some planned improvements to Apple Music that feature new Siri integrations that will make it easier to use your voice to access your tunes in different situations.

With the new three-tiered “Voice Plan,” users will be able to access Apple Music’s library of 90 million songs, pull up playlists and genre stations, and stream music across devices with a simple, voice-activated “Hey Siri” command. Apple has also added in new mood and genre playlist features designed specifically for the voice integration plans, which users will be able to access through commands like, “Play the dinner party playlist,” “Play something chill,” or “Play more like this” for a more personalized listening experience.

The voice-only plan will be available for $4.99 per month for single users and will jump up to $9.99 a month for individuals who want to add bonus features like spatial audio and lossless audio, lyrics, music videos, and more. A $14.99 family plan, which will enable users to use Siri to pull up songs, playlists, and radio stations across Apple devices for up to six users, will also be available.

Notably, the voice-only plan for individuals ($4.99/month) is cheaper than a regular, non-voice-activated subscription to Apple Music for individuals ($9.99/month). Apple is still a bit fuzzy on the details of how the Siri-enabled plan will work, though, and it’s not immediately clear if this will actually be a more convenient way to access your music.

According to Apple, the new feature will be available this fall, and a free trial can be kickstarted with a “Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial,” or by signing up through the Apple Music app. The plans will be available in 17 countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.