In a cryptically-worded Instagram post from Jason Momoa, the Aquaman actor has seemignly revealed that Ben Affleck’s return as Batman is going to happen a lot sooner than The Flash.



“REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright,” Momoa’s caption reads, before adding “busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2.”

Considering the location of the pictures and Momoa’s description of them being “busted,” it sure seems like Affleck will be making some appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor, who infamously retired from the Dark Knight in 2019 , was (perhaps equally infamously) only expected to make a return to the role in the upcoming multiversal Flash movie, which is also set to star Michael Keaton’s Batman and a new incarnation of Supergirl alongside the titular character.

Many fans were expecting a trailer for Aquaman 2 to drop during Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con, but the panel focused exclusively on the upcoming Shazam and Black Adam films. The most we’ve seen about this film comes from the CinemaCon footage. During that event director James Wan said that the film would see Arthur Curry attempt to convince his brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), who attempted to kill him in the last film, to help him defeat Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Not much else is known about the film... except now that maybe Bruce Wayne is involved somehow, too.

io9 has reached out to Warner Bros. for a comment about Momoa’s post and Affleck’s role in the movie—we’ll update this post if and when we hear back.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for release March 17, 2023.

