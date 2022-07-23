Black Adam is DC’s next big superhero release so there was no way a star as big and connected to his fans as Dwayne Johnson was not going to show up at San Diego Comic-Con and bring something special. What he brought, besides a good chunk of his cast, was a brand new trailer for the October 21 release that dug a bit more into the story and showed a lot more of the Justice Society of America, the other group of heroes introduced in the film.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and Black Adam stars Johnson as well as Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. See them all in the new footage below.

Black Adam - Comic-Con Sneak Peek

