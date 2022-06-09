Recapturing the magic of classic movies—or at least trying to—has been a staple of pop culture’s obsession with nostalgia, Stranger Things being one current example. Entertainment has a specific fixation with growing up pre-internet, something that can be evoked to make a meaningful impact, but can also come across as merely surface-level aesthetics.
Here’s a roundup of films and television series that strive for retro timelessness, regardless of the specific era in which their stories take place ... some more successfully than others.