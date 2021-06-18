Supergirl's Cinematic Supersuit Is Here In a Tiny New Flash Tease

Hello, Kara. Image : Andy Muscietti/Warner Bros.

The girl of steel is upon us—but before she flies off to cinematic adventures on her own, she’ll be suiting up in Andy Muschietti’s multiversal shenanigans in The Flash, and we’ve got a tiny new glimpse of her costume.



In the vein of prior teases for Michael Keaton’s returning Batman and Ezra Miller’s updated Flash costume, Flash director Andy Muschietti has taken to Instagram to reveal our first look at the costume for Supergirl, who will make her new DC movie debut in the film, currently due out June 2022. The Young’s Sasha Calle will portray Kara, Superman’s cousin and fellow orphan of the doomed planet Krypton, in the movie.

Just as it often is the case in the comics, Kara’s Supergirl costume takes a lot of hints from the design language used for Henry Cavill’s Superman. The similar texture is here across the suit and “S” logo as seen in Superman’s cinematic costume ever since Man of Steel, however Kara’s does have some subtle changes, including an almost paisley-esque pattern running through her logo. Which, presumably, still stands for hope.

But what sets her costume further apart than Kal-El’s is what looks like a significant block of red across her neck and shoulder area, practically all the way down to her chest logo. It’s an interesting choice, and one that makes her definitely stand out from Superman at a glance—we can only speculate given how we can’t really see the full costume, but maybe it’s an indicator of an integrated cape as part of the suit, compared to the way Superman’s is “tucked into” the lower neckline?

We’ve got plenty of time to speculate—and no doubt we’ll see more in the run up to The Flash’s projected June 2022 release date.

