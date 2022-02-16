The viral megahit Baby Shark, the most popular video in YouTube’s history, will become a feature-length movie for the Paramount+ streaming service in 2023 , according to a press release from ViacomCBS. And we already feel bad for all the parents who are about to experience the repetitive song on repeat yet again. Doo doo doo doo doo doo.



The movie, first reported by Deadline, was announced Tuesday by Brian Robbins, the c hief c ontent o fficer for movies and family entertainment at Paramount+ as part of the ViacomCBS Investors Event. The content is being co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company.

Baby Shark, performed by Pinkfong, first hit YouTube in June of 2016 and became an instant sensation. The song, which gets inside your head and doesn’t leave no matter what you do, has over 10 billion views on the video platform, making it the most popular YouTube video ever.

There’s no word yet on what the Baby Shark movie will entail, nor how many times you’ll have to hear that damn song stretched out over what we assume will be 70-90 grueling minutes.

Paramount+ announced an assortment of new family content on Tuesday, including three brand new movies with Spongebob Squarepants, t he first being released in 2023. There’s also a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie series coming in 2023 , as well as a Transformers animated show planned for 2024. Dora the Explorer is getting a reboot as well this year.



Almost half of Paramount+ subscribers have watched kids and family content recently , which is a significant gain over last year, according to chief programming officer for ViacomCBS Streaming.



“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” Robbins said in a press release.

“So, as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best,” Robbins continued.

