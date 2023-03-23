Bask in the Beauty of the Back to the Future Part II DeLorean

Everyone has their favorite pop culture vehicle, but for me, few are as cool as the DeL orean from Back to the Future Part II. Sure, the original one is awesome, and the W estern flair of the third one is slick, but we’re talking the flying, Mr. Fusion- having, neon- lights- buzzing version that takes Marty, Doc, and Jennifer back to the future of 2015. It’s iconic.

Which is certainly why Bottleneck Gallery and Vice Press are teaming up with one of io9's favorite artists, Tom Whalen, to pay homage to the best time machine in the business with a brand new poster. It comes in three versions, all of which go on sale Friday, March 24 at noon EST on bottleneckgallery.com.

Here’s the regular version. It’s a 36 x 24 inch screenprint in a hand-numbered edition of 150. It costs $60.

Advertisement

This is the variant, a 36 x 24 inch screenprint in a hand-numbered edition of 75. It costs $70.

G/O Media may get a commission 24 hour deals Discover Samsung - Daily Deal Discover Samsung!

Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

Finally, this is really special. It’s the aluminum version. It comes on a 2mm thick aluminum panel, also 36 x 24 inches, but this is an edition of only 30. It costs $200 and is, literally, heavy.

Advertisement

In each one, you can tell that Whalen really did his homework, focusing on every little detail and giving his favorites a proper showcase to go along with the vehicle itself. See more detailed shots here.

Advertisement

Again, these all go up for sale on Friday March 24 at noon EST on bottleneckgallery.com.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.