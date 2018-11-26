There’s no such thing as easy money—unless you’re one of the lucky few who happened upon an incorrectly loaded ATM on the side of an interstate near Houston, Texas on Sunday night.

According to local media, a Bank of America ATM mistakenly spat out $100 bills instead of $10 bills when customers withdrew cash for a few hours Sunday night and Monday morning. Now, counter to the spirit of late stage capitalism, Bank of America has said that anyone who snagged free hundos will get to keep them.



“This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills,” Bank of America said in a statement to KTRK. “We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed.”

It’s unclear just how much money the bank lost in the mixup, or how many people benefitted from the error. Local reports state cars lined up outside the ATM. Fisticuffs and arguments were also reported, though crowds scattered once police arrived around 1 a.m. Monday.

Regardless, such is the state of the world that the best Cyber Monday 2018 deal was from a malfunctioning ATM. Whodathunk?

