Ever since the first picture of Ben Affleck in the Bat-suit was released from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, in which the Dark Knight looks forlornly at the ground directly before him, one thing was obvious: Ben Affleck did not seem thrilled to be wearing a cape for a slew of DC superhero flicks. Knowing what we do now about Joss Whedon’s production of Justice League, Affleck was presumably even more morose. But it turns out the star’s Bat-story had a happy ending after all, courtesy of his time on The Flash film.



Speaking to Variety after a screening of his new movie The Tender Bar, Affleck politicly said: “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult. This was really lovely. Really fun. I had a great time. I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.”

This is, to the best of my recollection, the first time Bat Affleck has ever spoken about his work as part of the DC Extended Universe movies as something he enjoyed. If you look back through the files—during the Sad Batman meme, his awkward interviews, the Justice League debacle, and then the long turmoil about whether he was or was not going to direct and star in a solo Batman film—about all he ever said about his personal feelings is that he was “excited,” which is not necessarily a positive value. Natural disasters are “exciting” to live through.

So it’s genuinely heartening to hear that Affleck may have finally enjoyed donning the cape and cowl for Ezra Miller’s Flash movie, which will be based on the DC Comics event Flashpoint, in which the speedster rewrote the DC Universe. Given that Michael Keaton is set to appear as the Batman of Tim Burton’s iconic 1989 movie, it’s clear DC will have its own share of multiversal madness occurring in the film.

Directed by It’s Andy Muschietti, The Flash is currently scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022. In addition to Affleck, Miller, and Keaton, it stars Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livington as Henry Allen, and more.

