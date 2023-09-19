Amazing Spider-Man's Director Will Venture to the Bermuda Triangle

Fans of In Search of, Unsolved Mysteries, Airport ‘77, and other media investigating a very particular cult phenomena, rejoice: the Bermuda Triangle is finally getting a splashy Hollywood revival. Director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, plus Disney’s upcoming live-action Snow White) has signed on to helm Skydance’s long-promised action-adventure film set in the mysterious zone.

Deadline had the first news of Webb’s hiring, and cautions “while the studio has been working on the project for some time, this version is still in early days as no writer has been attached and until WGA strike ends, that will remain the same.” The trade also notes that Webb is not slated to co-write, though he will collaborate with whoever gets the gig post-strike . As for the plot, “it will be set in the mysterious patch of the Caribbean where planes and ships have gone missing over the years.”

Advertisement

That doesn’t tell us much, but producers Skydance—who had a hand in Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One—know a thing or two about planes doing wild, over-the-top action sequences, and superhero movie vet Webb, who was also an executive producer on the National Treasure-ish Paramount+ series Blood and Treasure, also has his “ check-out-this- audacious-stunt” bona fides . So while Bermuda Triangle junkies can hope to see some supernatural and/or extraterrestrial shenanigans as part of the plot, we can at least assume some top-notch action will be on the table. ( Aliens would also be cool, though.)

What are your thoughts on using the Bermuda Triangle as an action-adventure plot device in 2023 ? Share your casting choices and also your favorite In Search of e pisode below.

Advertisement Advertisement

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.