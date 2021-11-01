If you have an older MacBook—i.e., anything not running on Apple silicon—and are thinking about updating to macOS Monterey: hold your horses. Updating right now could leave you without a computer for a while.

Advertisement

Several users are complaining on social media about how updating to Apple’s newest operating system, released on Oct. 25, completely killed their Macs. The complaints, which were spotted by MacRumors, in general state that after updating, users were unable to turn on their computers. Some also stated that the update messed up their ports, which caused them even more problems as they couldn’t even turn the machines on because they were out battery.

The issue appears to be affecting the older MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac. MacRumors points out that newer devices running on Apple silicon don’t seem to be affected based on the lack of complaints from these users.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the suppy chain who's boss

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Gizmodo reached out to Apple about the issues with Monterey but did not receive a response by the time of publication. We’ll make sure to update this blog if we hear back.

Advertisement

Apple doesn’t appear to have addressed the issue directly on any of its channels yet, but the @AppleSupport Twitter account has tried to help users by linking to support articles on what to do if your Mac doesn’t turn on and what to do if your Mac restarted because of a problem.

One user whose Mac was reportedly bricked after installing Monterey and subsequently fixed said the issue was seemingly related to the computer’s firmware, which needs to be revived or restored. Unfortunately, the user reported that you can’t actually do this unless you have an additional Mac running the same OS or a later version. In this case, the user got the help they needed by visiting the Apple Store.

Advertisement

As a poor unfortunate soul with an older 2019 MacBook Pro, these reports alarmed me and immediately put me off updating to Monterey. Now, I am all for updating. It’s important for security reasons! And to experience innovation. I just can’t afford to have a computer that doesn’t turn on right now. Maybe nothing would happen, maybe my update would go smoothly, but until I see these issues resolved, I am not taking any chances. Monterey and its cool new features can wait.