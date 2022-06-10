The Muppets Mayhem expands its cast. To the surprise of no one, more of The Boys is on the way. Get a look at the Paper Girls TV show. Plus, what’s coming on Evil, and an old enemy returns as Thawne makes his way back to The Flash. To me, my spoilers!



Black Adam

Four variant covers for issues of Black Adam – The Justice Society Files (via Comic Book) have our best looks at Hawkman, Cyclone, Atom Smasher 1 and Dr. Fate yet.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Free Mounting Service Samsung 65" QLED Smart TV QN95B The ultimate 4K experience

Brilliant details shine even in daylight with Quantum Matrix Technology. Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs, it takes exact control of the individual zones of light in your picture for breathtaking color and contrast. Buy for $3300 at Samsung Advertisement

Advertisement

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

A dog (Michael Cera) learns martial arts to protect a town full of cats from an evil land developer (Ricky Gervais) in the latest trailer for Paws of Fury, co-starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou and Samuel L. Jackson.

Karamalink

A boy having visions of his past lives is convinced he and his friends are destined to save their village from nanotech augmented elites in the trailer for Karmalink, a Buddhist sci-fi drama from Cambodia.

The Muppets Mayhem

According to De adline, Saara Chaunry and Anders Holm have joined the cast of The Muppets Mayhem. Chaunry will play Hannah, “Nora’s (Lilly Singh) younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares, and the idea that ‘if it wasn’t posted, it didn’t happen,’ Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of ‘Fan-a-Hannahs.’ Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora.” Holm will play JJ, “a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora’s ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win her back.”

Advertisement

Junji Ito’s Maniac

Netflix has teamed with Junji Ito for a brand-new animated series adapting 20 of his short stories.

Advertisement

The Boys

Spoiler TV reports The Boys has been renewed for a fourth season on Amazon.

Skull Island

Netflix has our first look at its upcoming King Kong animated series, Skull Island.

Advertisement

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

Ladybug and Cat Noir also enjoy their own season five character posters courtesy of Cartoon Crave.

Advertisement

Paper Girls



Entertainment Weekly has our first look at the Paper Girls TV series. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Evil

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Demon of Memes,” the second episode of Evil’s third season. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement



Moonhaven



Our heroes solve a murder in synopses for Moonhaven’s first two episodes, premiering July 7 on AMC.

Episode 101 – The Pilot A murder on Moonhaven puts Earth’s last hope in jeopardy. During what should be a routine cargo loop to the Moon, pilot Bella Sway finds herself the subject of detective Paul Sarno’s investigation.

Episode 102 – The Detective Bella wants to get back to Earth, but must wait for Paul and Arlo to untangle a knot.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Motherland: Fort Salem

Meanwhile, Motherland: Fort Salem celebrates Christmas in July in the synopsis for “Happy Yule!”

The unit spends the Yule plotting; Hearst, President Silver and Kara Brandt celebrate a victory.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Kung Fu

Kung Fu’s second season draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Source.”

The Flash

Finally, Thawne returns in the trailer for “The Man in the Yellow Tie,” next week’s episode of The Flash.

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.