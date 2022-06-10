The Muppets Mayhem expands its cast. To the surprise of no one, more of The Boys is on the way. Get a look at the Paper Girls TV show. Plus, what’s coming on Evil, and an old enemy returns as Thawne makes his way back to The Flash. To me, my spoilers!
Black Adam
Four variant covers for issues of Black Adam – The Justice Society Files (via Comic Book) have our best looks at Hawkman, Cyclone, Atom Smasher 1 and Dr. Fate yet.
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
A dog (Michael Cera) learns martial arts to protect a town full of cats from an evil land developer (Ricky Gervais) in the latest trailer for Paws of Fury, co-starring Mel Brooks, George Takei, Michelle Yeoh, Djimon Hounsou and Samuel L. Jackson.
Karamalink
A boy having visions of his past lives is convinced he and his friends are destined to save their village from nanotech augmented elites in the trailer for Karmalink, a Buddhist sci-fi drama from Cambodia.
The Muppets Mayhem
According to Deadline, Saara Chaunry and Anders Holm have joined the cast of The Muppets Mayhem. Chaunry will play Hannah, “Nora’s (Lilly Singh) younger and arguably more accomplished sister. Raised in the era of likes, shares, and the idea that ‘if it wasn’t posted, it didn’t happen,’ Hannah translated her e-acumen and talent for enthusiastic and aspirational make-up videos into a burgeoning social media empire, complete with a legion of ‘Fan-a-Hannahs.’ Her success has unfortunately upended her dynamic with Nora.” Holm will play JJ, “a formerly sheepish, nerdy intern-turned uber-cool tech entrepreneur who happens to be Nora’s ex. On the surface, his ambition knows no bounds, but the real JJ underneath still hopes to win her back.”
Junji Ito’s Maniac
Netflix has teamed with Junji Ito for a brand-new animated series adapting 20 of his short stories.
The Boys
Spoiler TV reports The Boys has been renewed for a fourth season on Amazon.
Skull Island
Netflix has our first look at its upcoming King Kong animated series, Skull Island.
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
Ladybug and Cat Noir also enjoy their own season five character posters courtesy of Cartoon Crave.
Paper Girls
Entertainment Weekly has our first look at the Paper Girls TV series. Click through to see the rest.
Evil
Spoiler TV also has photos from “Demon of Memes,” the second episode of Evil’s third season. Click through for more.
Moonhaven
Our heroes solve a murder in synopses for Moonhaven’s first two episodes, premiering July 7 on AMC.
Episode 101 – The Pilot
A murder on Moonhaven puts Earth’s last hope in jeopardy. During what should be a routine cargo loop to the Moon, pilot Bella Sway finds herself the subject of detective Paul Sarno’s investigation.
Episode 102 – The Detective
Bella wants to get back to Earth, but must wait for Paul and Arlo to untangle a knot.
Motherland: Fort Salem
Meanwhile, Motherland: Fort Salem celebrates Christmas in July in the synopsis for “Happy Yule!”
The unit spends the Yule plotting; Hearst, President Silver and Kara Brandt celebrate a victory.
Kung Fu
Kung Fu’s second season draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Source.”
The Flash
Finally, Thawne returns in the trailer for “The Man in the Yellow Tie,” next week’s episode of The Flash.
