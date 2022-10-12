Finally, the Rock has made his long-awaited debut in the DC Universe as Black Adam. Promising that the hierarchy of power will change, Dwayne Johnson suits up (costumes now available) to deliver a bolt of lightning to revive the state of the DC slate. If it worked seems to depend on who you ask.

The film is set to focus on the the Justice Society of America attempting to bring the anti-hero into their fold with the help of Amanda Waller, in this not-so- suicide-squad. Set up as an origin for Black Adam and the JSA, the film attempts to create a new avenue to give the DCEU a new perspective from DC heroes who have been around a long time, like Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also stars Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. Read on below to see if critics and pop culture commentators feel if this latest superhero epic was worth the wait, starting with io9's own Germain Lussier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Adam opens on October 21.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.