In just a few weeks, five new episodes of Netflix hit Black Mirror will be available for your eager eyeballs. Today, we’ve got a scrap of nourishment in the form of a season six trailer, which teases a star-studded cast and more of that smart, satirical-but-eerily-realistic dystopian drama that has become the show’s trademark.

Netflix—not above allowing itself to be skewered, from the looks of it—is here to make you even more excited by declaring season six of the anthology series, which is created and written by Charlie Brooker, “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable, and unexpected yet.” Here’s a list of the episodes, and the briefest of descriptions to go with them:

Joan Is Awful: “An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life—in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.”

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Director: Ally Pankiw

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK

Loch Henry: “A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary—but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.”

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Director: Sam Miller

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK (Scotland)

Beyond the Sea: “In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.”

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Director: John Crowley

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: UK and Spain

Mazey Day: “A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.”

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz

Director: Uta Briesewitz

Written by: Charlie Brooker

Filmed in: Spain

Demon 79: “Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.”

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Director: Toby Haynes

Written by: Charlie Brooker & Bisha K. Ali

Filmed in: UK

Will you be binging all five at once, or spacing them out to savor the flavor? Season six of Black Mirror hits Netflix June 15.

