The countdown to the release of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on! If you’re avoiding any looks past the first trailer or avoiding seeing anything that happens in director Ryan Coogler’s follow up to Black Panther, don’t tempt yourself with the video below of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorn), a. k. a Ironheart, being introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

I mean come on, it’s in the title, I for one love seeing bits and pieces of what to expect and this clip— running exclusively on Rotten Tomatoes— is a treat. Watch below as Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Princess Shuri (Leticia Wright) pay young Riri a visit at her college dorm.

We can’t wait to see more of Riri’s dynamic with Shuri, Okoye and the Dora when she gets to Wakanda. Her using fighting words against Okoye’s pop up spear (I want one) was perfect, and disarmed her elder hilariously. Shuri laughing really made it feel like an effective burn.

Riri Williams will return in her own Ironheart series on Disney+ after her debut in Wakanda Forever. The series, created by Chinaka Hodge, will be six episodes long under the direction of Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on November 11 2022.

