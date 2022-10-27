Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost here. That sentence alone feels like a miracle. Though the 2018 original grossed well over $1 billion and gave Marvel Studios its first Best Picture nomination, the road to the sequel was anything but smooth. The tragic loss of star Chadwick Boseman was the first, and biggest, hurdle. There was also a global pandemic to navigate, on-set controversies, injuries, and more. Now, finally, November 11 marks the release of the highly anticipated sequel which itself is the grand finale to Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film had its world premiere in Los Angeles Wednesday night and, as a result, the first reactions have begun to roll in. Does Wakanda Forever not just live up to the impossible expectations of following up one of Marvel’s most successful films, but pay tribute to the late, great star of the original? Let’s find out.

So yeah, for the most part, those are wildly positive. A few little bumps in the road here and there but what movie doesn’t have it? It sure sounds like Marvel has another smash on its hands.

Co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman, and Florence Kasumba reprising their roles from the previous film. It also introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Ironheart, and new characters played by Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. The film opens November 11.

