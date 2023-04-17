Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Trailer Frenzy

The Boogeyman Trailer Reminds Us to Leave the Lights On

Host director Rob Savage's adaptation of the Stephen King tale arrives June 2.

By
Sabina Graves
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Boogeyman Trailer Reminds Us to Leave the Lights On
Screenshot: 20th Century Studios

There’s something under the bed... and in the dark, it comes out to play.

The nighttime childhood horrors of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman come to the big screen in the 20th Century Studios release, due out on June 2. Rob Savage, who directed one of the scariest films of the last few years—the lockdown-era Host, which captured maybe the freakiest Zoom call everaims to evoke the fear we all had as kids of what watches us from the dark. Star Wars universe stars Vivien Lyra Blair (little Princess Leia on Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett) play sisters who have to face the monster in the film inspired by King’s short story.

Watch
Spoilers of the Week: July 1st
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
‘Boba Fett Is Always Gone’ | First Fandoms
February 21, 2023
Spoilers of the Week: July 29th
July 29, 2022

Watch the very effective trailer we totally turned the lights on for—but to each their own:

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

The film co-stars Chris Messina (Air) and David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).

Advertisement

Here’s a look at the newest poster for The Boogeyman, which also makes us instinctively start fumbling for the nearest light switch:

The Boogeyman poster
Image: 20th Century Studios
Top Image
Tout Image
12% off
LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Millennium Falcon

Build the largest LEGO Millennium Falcon to date
Includes two crews of minifigures - 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Boogeyman releases in theaters June 2.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

Advertisement