The Book of Boba Fett has long been closed but we’re still talking about all its surprises—you know, all of the things that had nothing to do with Boba Fett. Luke Skywalker, Grogu, the Mandalorian, Cad Bane, the Rancor, each warranted a huge moment on the show and now they’re about to join your toy shelf.

io9 can exclusively debut seven brand new Funko Pops from The Book of Boba Fett for this week’s Star Wars: Bring Home the Galaxy event. Each one is now available for pre-order and costs $12, unless otherwise noted. Check them all out below.