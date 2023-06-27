Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
The Future Is Here
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Climate Change

Chicago Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World, Blame Canada

There are more than 480 active fires burning throughout the Canada, and the smoke has traveled south.

By
Angely Mercado
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The South Branch of the Chicago River is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality has been categorized “unhealthy” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
The South Branch of the Chicago River is pictured in downtown Chicago, where the air quality has been categorized “unhealthy” by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Photo: Claire Savage (AP)

A gust of wind from the great white north has pushed Canadian wildfire smoke down into the Midwest. Cities around the Great Lakes region are now shrouded in smoke. Skylines are pretty hazy, and air quality has plummeted.

Watch
Coastal Animals Are Thriving on Plastic Pollution Out in the Pacific Ocean | Extreme Earth
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Google's New $1,800 Pixel Phone Worth It? | Gizmodo Review
Yesterday
Stay in Your Seats, It's Gonna Be a Bumpy Flight | Extreme Earth
Friday 9:57AM

It may not be the movie filter-like orange haze that we saw over NYC earlier this June, but it’s still pretty damn bad. The air quality right now is categorized as extremely unhealthy, and it’s the worst of any major city worldwide, according to data from IQAir. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow air quality monitor, Chicago’s air quality is “very unhealthy” this afternoon. The city’s air quality index is over 200, healthy aqi levels are under 50.

Advertisement
Pollution from Canadian wildfire smoke over the Midwest and Great Lakes region on June 27, 2023.
Pollution from Canadian wildfire smoke over the Midwest and Great Lakes region on June 27, 2023.
Screenshot: AirNow (Fair Use)

City officials and agencies have asked residents to take precautions until the smoke clears up. “We recommend that children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and pregnant individuals avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors,” the official City of Chicago account tweeted.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The smoke has also affected other cities in the Midwest. As of this afternoon, Detroit has the second-worst air quality of any major city in the world. Air quality is currently unhealthy. Minneapolis has ranked seventh in worst air quality worldwide this afternoon.

“Wednesday, June 28th has been declared an Air Quality Action Day for elevated levels of particulate matter (PM2.5) due to Canadian wildfire smoke moving in,” the Detroit National Weather Service station tweeted today. “Sensitive groups should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion tomorrow.”

This summer could be the worst wildfire season that Canada has ever experienced on record according to officials, CNN reported. As of yesterday, there were 288 active fires throughout the country. Earlier this month when wildfire smoke shrouded the East Coast, there were about 430 fires throughout the country. More than 250 of those fires are considered out of control according to government data.

Advertisement

Want more climate and environment stories? Check out Earther’s guides to decarbonizing your home, divesting from fossil fuels, packing a disaster go bag, and overcoming climate dread. And don’t miss our coverage of the latest IPCC climate report, the future of carbon dioxide removal, and the invasive plants you should rip to shreds.