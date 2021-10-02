The Child’s Play franchise is making a leap to the small screen with its first TV show. Chucky, set after the seventh film Cult of Chucky, sees the murder-happy doll continue his reign of terror. After gay teen Jake Wheeler (Zachary Arthur) picks up the Good Guy doll at a yard sale, it doesn’t take long for things to go as they usually do in this situation: very, very poorly.



Brad Dourif returns to voice Chucky, and the story takes on some poignancy as the series is set in the serial killer’s hometown of Hackensack, New Jersey. Or rather, it would be poignant if he didn’t have a scheme for the town, one that involves Jennifer Tilly’s Tiffany Valentine, his girlfriend who managed to get her soul back in her human body. The fact that this is all happening on Halloween, and the town is known for having violent spikes on the holiday, probably has something to do with it. Still, maybe there’ll be some connection between him and Jake, who buys Chucky to cope with the death of his mother.

With original Child’s Play creator Don Mancini at the helm, there isn’t any worry of Chucky not feeling like it belongs with the rest of the canon, which doesn’t acknowledge the 2019 remake. What remains to be seen is what comes of the franchise after the show’s first season comes to a close. Mancini’s been open about wanting to continue the franchise with films, and it’ll be interesting to see how far the show goes before those films start up again.

Chucky premieres on USA and Syfy on October 12. Mancini and Tilly will be holding a panel at New York Comic-Con that’ll premiere the first episode in its goofy, bloody entirety.



