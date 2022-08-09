Herschel Walker

Hoo boy, where to start with this one? Walker, a former NFL star, won the Republican primary for Georgia’s Senate race in May and will be facing incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in November. Walker made headlines recently for some truly innovative statements on the Green New Deal and climate change; he claimed that the U.S. has “some of the cleanest air and cleanest water of anyone in the world ” and that the Green New Deal would spend “millions or billions of dollars cleaning our air up.”

In Walker’s words, the U.S.’s “good air decided to float over to China’s bad air so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move,” he told an audience at a campaign event in July. “So it moves over to our good air space. Now, we’ve got to clean that back up.” This wasn’t a one-off comment, either: Georgia Public Broadcasting documented Walker making similar claims at other public appearances, calling the good air/bad air theory “a regular feature of his stump speech.”

It goes without saying that this is, uh, not quite how air pollution works. Given that BIPOC communities in Georgia have historically faced high levels of air pollution and health impacts, Walker might want to brush up on his science before the general election.

Ghoul Rating: 7/10 for creativity.