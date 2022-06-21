A large number of websites went down early Tuesday, including many tied to Cloudflare, a web security company that provides services like protection against DDoS attacks. Websites and apps including Discord, Medium, Coinbase, Grindr, and DoorDash all appeared to be delivering errors early Tuesday, according to Down Detector.



“Cloudflare is investigating wide-spread issues with our services and/or network,” the service said on its status page at 2:57 a.m. ET.

“Users may experience errors or timeouts reaching Cloudflare’s network or services. We will update this status page to clarify the scope of impact as we continue the investigation,” the statement continued.

Cloudflare’s blog even delivered a “500 internal server error” on Tuesday.

Other websites with issues appear to be League of Legends, Crunchyroll, and Mediacom, according to Down Detector.

Update, 3:55 a.m.: Cloudflare says a fix has been implemented but, as of 3:51 a.m. ET, the company is still “monitoring the result.”

Update, 4:45 a.m.: Cloudflare now reports that everything has returned to normal and “all systems” are “operational.”

