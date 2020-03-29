Cocaine Hippos, A New Mexico Raptor, and One Weird Cat: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Clockwise from top left: Getty Images; Matías Zavia (Gizmodo); Associated Press; Jim Cooke (Gizmodo)

We’re heading into the last week of March, though it may not seem that way since 2020 feels like it’s lasted a few decades at this point. A worldwide pandemic will do that. Here’s to hoping that on April Fool’s Day, we’ll all wake up to find this has just been an elaborate, communal dream sequence put in motion by some wil y deity or another.



But enough about my fanfiction WIP; this week, the great folks at Gizmodo provided a run-down on this ridiculously powerful little egg of a drone, asked experts about the softest thing, like, ever, and regaled you with the real-life tale of a self-potty- training kitty.

You can read more here about whether your state allows mail voting in case we’re still social distancing come election season, and if you’ve already burned through your to-watch list since the outbreak kicked up , the team at io9 has some great suggestions for apocalypse movies that aren’t completely depressing and sci-fi movies and shows worth binging.

Meanwhile, the Earther crew dove into how covid-19's spread has resulted in plummeting p ollution levels, as well as why scientists are a lot more chill these days about Pablo Escobar’s hippos, previously considered one of the world’s top invasive species.

