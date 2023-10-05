Comcast and Charter's Streaming Box Has Arrived

The heyday of traditional cable may be over, but that doesn’t mean the two biggest companies in the U.S. aren’t trying to evolve with the times. Late last year, Comcast and Charter Communications announced they’d be teaming up on a streaming box to deter cord-cutters—and now, Xumo is here.



According to the Comcast corporate site, the Xumo (pronounced “ZOOM-oh”) Stream Box has arrived today in households that subscribe to Charter Communications’ Spectrum, with Comcast’s Xfinity customers getting access to the service “soon.” The device “comes with the ability to access hundreds of subscription-based and ad-supported streaming apps, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Pluto, Prime Video, Tubi, Xumo Play, and more.”

A video on the Xumo website touts the device’s “plug in and play” simplicity, and the marketing around the launch emphasizes how easy it is to use, though as Variety points out, the two companies are taking slightly different approaches with their customers: “While Charter is positioning the Xumo box as a cord-cutter deterrent—as a value-add to its cable TV offering—Comcast is looking to use it as a way to enhance the value of its consumer broadband service.” Comcast’s Xfinity Internet customers will be able to get the Xumo Stream Box as part of their service without paying extra, while Charter’s Spectrum subscribers “will get one free Xumo Stream Box per Spectrum household for 12 months. After that, they can either pay $60 for an outright purchase of the device or opt to pay a $5/month service fee to use it,” according to the trade.

In a statement on the Comcast site, Xumo president Marcien Jenckes leaned into the idea that the service will appeal to customers who might be overwhelmed with choices, aiming to provide “a complete entertainment experience that breaks down the streaming silos and makes TV easy again.” Elsewhere in the press release, Comcast touts “a curated, content-forward viewing experience that blends AI-driven personalization and human-led editorial recommendations to help customers find something to watch without having to jump in and out of apps.”