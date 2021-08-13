We just got DC doing its own continuation of the classic 1989 Batman movie in comic form, and now the company’s going a step beyond to cater to fans of the Burton era of the D ark K night: one of his greatest on-screen nemeses is teaming up with the publisher for a new anthology special.



Revealed as part of DC Comics’ solicits today (via Games Radar), November’s Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 will mark 80 years since the Penguin first appeared in comic books, but also celebrate the whole host of Batman’s wider rogues gallery for a special highlighting some of the most beloved villains in comics history. The creative team for the special includes comics luminaries like Wes Craig; writers G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott; and artists Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, Max Raynor, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and more.

But perhaps most interesting of all is that Always Sunny icon and all-a round delight Danny DeVito—who famously played t he Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns—will write a story about the villain. The story will be illustrated by Dan Mora, who revealed some concept work for his and DeVito’s take on Cobblepot on Twitter:

It’ll be interesting to see how DeVito’s take on the Penguin hues to his own interpretation in Returns—the aesthetic lineage in Mora’s design is certainly there—or if he’ll try and offer a new spin on the slippery character. Either way, it’s not every day you get to hear that Danny DeVito is writing a comic book adventure, especially for one of the most beloved Batman rogues around, and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with.

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1 is set to hit shelves on November 30.

