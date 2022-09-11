Often when you talk about Nickelodeon, the conversation tends to be about its many live action comedies like iCarly or Big Time Rush, or its animated ventures like Avatar or Spongebob. One show that gets talked about a lot but not all the time is Danny Phantom. was on at the same time that creator Butch Hartman’s other show, Fairly Oddparents, was at its peak, and while it’s fondly remembered (and continues to have just a killer theme song), it’s arguably in the B-tier of Nick shows next to My Life as a Teenage Robot and Invader Zim.



Surprisingly, the show is getting a chance at a second life via an upcoming graphic novel, A Glitch in Time. Drawn and written by Gabriela Epstein (Baby-sitters Club, Invisible), the graphic novel sees Danny and his friends Tucker and Sam go on a road trip through time and space to imprison Dark Danny, an evil version of Danny from season two’s “Ultimate Enemy” episode. It’s a plot point that the show itself never got around to, but as Glitch in Time takes place after the show’s series finale, it’s got plenty of room to play in.

Advertisement

If you haven’t watched Danny Phantom, here’s the gist: when he was just 14, Danny Fenton got ghost superpowers from being blasted by the ghost portal in his parents’ lab. It was basically Spider-Man meets Ghostbusters, with Danny and friends fighting a new ghost each week, and occasionally Danny would get a new power. The show ran for three seasons and during its heyday, Danny either starred in his own video game or guest starred in games featuring Nickelodeon characters.

It’s unclear as to what degree Hartman is involved with the graphic novel: in recent years, he’s been accused of plagiarizing art for commissions, along with misleading those who donated to his Kickstarter campaign for his then streaming service, Oaxis. Billed as a Christian, “family friendly” alternative to other streaming services, backers were slighted with Hartman not mentioning that aspect of Oaxis in the description. He currently serves as a producer for Paramount’s live-action Fairly Oddparents.

“Danny Phantom” Theme Song (HQ) | Episode Opening Credits | Nick Animation

Is a Danny Phantom return on the horizon? It’s currently unclear, but given that Nickelodeon is on track to start up Avatar shows and films again, and the aforementioned iCarly recently had its revival series renewed for a third season, it wouldn’t be out of the question.

G/O Media may get a commission up to 40% off Blinds.com Sitewide Sale Smart home blinds

Shop Blinds.com’s premium smart home blinds, the very good EZ-A and the impressive Eve MotionBlinds. Buy at Blinds.com Use the promo code GETSTARTED Advertisement

Danny Phantom: A Glitch in Time will release on July 18, 2023.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.