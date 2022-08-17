There’s m ore disheartening news out of the Discovery and Warner Bros. merger as the latest casualty of cuts have fallen on DC’s animated series Young Justice. According to TV Line, s eason five will not be moving forward.

“HBO Max from go had only ordered a single season of the onetime Cartoon Network and DC Universe series, and that plan has not changed. There are currently no plans for a season five,” the report reads. The series has already had a history of cancellations going back to its Cartoon Network days but found its audience again when it began streaming on Netflix. From there the show was renewed on DC Universe and later continued on HBO Max to critical acclaim. The series was leading up to some Crisis- level crossover events with its extended roster of young DC superheroes.

Things keep looking grim for the Warner Bros. catalog under current boss David Zaslav. We’ll continue to keep track of genre shows we’re hoping will make it to stream another day; in the meantime, w atch Young Justice while you can on HBO Max.

